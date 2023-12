Brooks closed with six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Brooks wasn't particularly efficient during Thursday's matchup, but he played double-digit minutes for Brooklyn for the third time this season. He's had a limited impact in the NBA early in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game over seven appearances.