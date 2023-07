Brooks totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3PT), three steals and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Sunday's 98-80 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Brooks has made five threes in both games to start the Summer League while shooting 52.6 percent from deep. The 25-year-old has averaged an impressive 19.0 points per game through the first two games and has been solid defensively, averaging 2.0 steals per game. He will look to continue his strong play as he battles to make a roster.