Brooks managed 11 points (4-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Brooks couldn't find any offensive rhythm in Saturday's loss, but he still extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games. Across 46 regular-season appearances, he averaged 14.9 points while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep.