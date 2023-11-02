Brooks recorded 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

After practicing with the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday, Brooks rejoined Brooklyn for Wednesday's game and ended up surprisingly finishing second on the team in scoring in what was his season and Nets debut. If Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith (hip) are forced to miss additional time, Brooks will likely continue to hold down a spot on the second unit in the short term. Once the Nets are closer to full strength, Brooks, one of the organization's three two-way players, will likely see most of his action in the G League.