Brooks is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, NBA freelance journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

The Nets are resting Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related) on Wednesday, while Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) remain out, so Brooks, Dariq Whitehead, Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney will all be available versus Milwaukee and could crack the rotation. Brooks has made seven appearances this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.