Murray has been cleared to play against the Pelicans on Tuesday despite a migraine headache.
Coach Nate McMillan said Murray felt better during the pregame interviews, and the guard was spotted going through his usual warmup routine. Murray has been on fire recently, and his minutes have been through the roof as usual.
