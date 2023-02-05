Murray logged 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 loss to the Nuggets.

While Trae Young (illness) sat out for the second time in four games, Murray once again stepped into a more pronounced role on the offensive end for Atlanta. Though he couldn't quite match the 40-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist line he delivered the last time Young sat Monday in Portland, Murray still came through with an exceptional fantasy line even though the Hawks were on the wrong side of a blowout. Young will likely be back in action Tuesday in New Orleans, where Murray could see a slight dip in usage.