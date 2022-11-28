Markkanen (knee) is a game-time decision Monday against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen participated in Monday's shootaround with a small pad on his right knee but remains questionable for the game against Chicago. The Jazz will likely see how he fares during pregame warmups prior to determining his status.
