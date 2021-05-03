Bagley finished with 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Mavericks.

Bagley moved into the starting lineup against the Mavericks and came through with his best performance in recent memory. After another season cruelled by injury, Bagley has a nice opportunity to string some solid games together to close out the campaign. The Kings are down on troops and might as well let Bagley loose in the hope he can establish a decent floor. With the waiver wire paper-thin right now, Bagley makes sense as a speculative pickup.