Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 24 minutes off bench
Bagley had 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over the Thunder.
The Kings continue to bring Bagley off the bench behind Nemanja Bjelica, who started and played 31 minutes Sunday. Bagley was relatively productive in his 24 minutes, but he committed four turnovers and failed to record an assist. The rookie's workload has fluctuated rather drastically over the Kings' first two games, and it'll likely take some time to discover exactly how he'll be used in the longer-term.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Contributes six points off the bench in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Draws opening day start•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Thrives in start•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-digit scoring total off bench•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...