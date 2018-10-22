Bagley had 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

The Kings continue to bring Bagley off the bench behind Nemanja Bjelica, who started and played 31 minutes Sunday. Bagley was relatively productive in his 24 minutes, but he committed four turnovers and failed to record an assist. The rookie's workload has fluctuated rather drastically over the Kings' first two games, and it'll likely take some time to discover exactly how he'll be used in the longer-term.