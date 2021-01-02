Haliburton will miss at least two games due to a left wrist bone bruise, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Haliburton underwent an MRI on Friday after hurting his wrist in Thursday's loss to the Rockets. While he was able to remain in the game Thursday, his further examination revealed a bone bruise. The team is expected to provide an update next week, but the rookie will miss at least two games due to the injury. Robert Woodard and Jahmi'us Ramsey could see increased run in his absence.