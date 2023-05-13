Reaves had 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 122-101 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reaves was the Lakers' second-leading scorer in the series-clinching win, trailing only LeBron James (30 points). Reaves rounded out a strong overall stat line with six assists and five rebounds while going 4-for-5 from three-point range. He hit perhaps the biggest momentum-shifting shot of the contest, draining a buzzer-beating triple from beyond halfcourt as the second quarter ended to push the Lakers' lead to 10 going into halftime. Reaves has scored in double digits in all but one of Los Angeles' 12 postseason contests thus far, serving as a crucial complementary piece next to James and Anthony Davis with playoff per-game averages of 15.4 points, 4.8 boards, 4.3 dimes and 2.1 three-pointers across 35.1 minutes.