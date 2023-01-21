Schroder logged 19 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 122-121 win over the Grizzlies.

While Schroder didn't shoot well Friday, he was productive across multiple categories, supplementing his 19 points with eight assists, three steals and a season-high eight rebounds. The veteran point guard's biggest bucket came with under 10 seconds remaining, when he stripped Desmond Bane near midcourt and drove the ball to the hoop for an and-one that game the Lakers a two-point lead. Schroder had been struggling coming into the contest, so this was a nice bounce-back performance that could get him back on track. Over his previous four contests, he had averaged just 7.3 points on 29.7 percent shooting over 32.0 minutes.