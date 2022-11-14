Teammate Lonnie Walker said after Sunday's win over the Nets that Schroder (thumb) is expected to make his season debut in the Lakers' next game Friday against the Pistons, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Both Schroder and big man Thomas Bryant have missed the Lakers' first 13 games of the season while recovering from their respective thumb surgeries, but if Walker's comments are accurate, Los Angeles could be back at full strength for the first time all season later this week. When Schroder re-signed with the Lakers on a minimum deal in mid-September, his role heading into the 2022-23 season wasn't immediately clear. However, with Russell Westbrook having since moved into the sixth-man role and with Patrick Beverley offering little on the offensive end upon shifting from an off-ball role to point guard, the Lakers could be inclined to give Schroder a look with the first unit. Before the Lakers decide on whether Schroder will be able to make his season debut Friday, the team will likely re-evaluate him during practices over the next few days to ensure that his surgically repaired right thumb has fully healed.