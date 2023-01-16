Schroder ended Sunday's 113-112 loss to Philadelphia with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists over 31 minutes.

Schroder gave way quickly to Russell Westbrook in Sunday's loss. The veteran guard was expected to have more of an impact during Patrick Beverley's (illness) absence, but Schroder's production has actually regressed significantly over the past two games. After seven consecutive games with double-digit scoring, he's only mustered a total of 15 points over his past two contests.