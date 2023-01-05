Schroder amassed 32 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 victory over Miami.

The Lakers were once again without Anthony Davis (foot) and also faced Miami without LeBron James, who sat out with a non-COVID illness. They were nonetheless able to pull out the victory on the strength of big contributions by Schroder, who led the team with a season-high 32 points on efficient shooting from both the field and the charity stripe. The veteran point guard came up especially big when it mattered most, putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter, including six points in the final 45 seconds. Schroder was also a menace on defense, racking up a season-high four steals and helping to hold Tyler Herro to just nine points. Schroder will likely take a back seat when James is able to return, but he should continue to take on an important role as a secondary scorer and playmaker -- over his past four games, he's averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists per contest.