Tuscano-Anderson agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal on Thursday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Toscano-Anderson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors after averaging 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.6 minutes of action during the regular season. The forward will add depth to the Lakers' already crowded frontcourt. The 2021-22 NBA Champion will likely see limited minutes behind Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel.