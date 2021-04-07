Anthony (ribs) said he's "ready to play" in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The team hasn't officially given Anthony the green light, but all signs point to the rookie getting back on the floor Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 11. Anthony, who went through a full practice Tuesday, could face some initial limitations, but he'll likely reclaim the starting point guard spot as the Magic focus on player development down the stretch. In his 17 starts this season, the 15th overall pick has averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.