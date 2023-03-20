Wagner chipped in 21 points (10-23 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

Wagner extended his streak of double-digit scoring to eight games in the loss, and posted a season-high 10 rebounds in the process. Wagner's consistent production has helped the Magic go 5-5 over the past 10 games, a significant feat when you consider the team's 29-43 record. Due to his recent success, Wagner is a viable fantasy prospect for those who need a player with multi-category potential.