Irving totaled 31 points (12-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 victory over the Kings.

Irving showed just how dangerous he can be from downtown after hitting only one of six attempts from deep in his previous matchup Sunday against the Hawks. He totaled 18 points from deep and tallied a pair of steals for his second straight contest. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 60 regular-season appearances.