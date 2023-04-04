Irving (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Irving continues to manage plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and there's been talk of the point guard getting shut down for the remainder of the regular season. However, until Dallas makes an official decision, Irving should continue to suit up and play at a high level. While his injury designation is encouraging, fantasy managers should still confirm Irving's availability ahead of Wednesday's 8:30 p.m. ET opening tip.