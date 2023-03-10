Irving missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons, with coach Jason Kidd adding, "hopefully he can join us in Memphis" for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
There's no official designation for Irving yet, but he should tentatively be considered questionable. His presence is especially important Saturday, as Luka Doncic (thigh) has already been ruled out. If both players sit out, Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy and Theo Pinson could see extra run in the backcourt.
