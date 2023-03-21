Irving (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Golden State.

Irving missed three straight games due to a right foot sprain before suiting up for each of Dallas' past two matchups, but he tweaked the injury during Monday's loss to Memphis and may be sidelined again. Luka Doncic (thigh) is also questionable, so if both superstars are sidelined, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green would be candidates for increased usage again.