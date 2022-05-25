Doncic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Doncic and the Mavericks are down 3-0 to the Warriors amid the news, with the young star looking to avoid a sweep for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.4 minutes across 65 appearances. It's his third consecutive All-NBA First Team selection, and he also finished fifth in MVP voting.