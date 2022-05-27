Doncic supplied 28 points (10-28 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic struggled throughout the first half, but he led a feverish comeback late in the third quarter. However, the All-Star's production wasn't enough as the Warriors advanced to the Finals on the back of a balanced offensive attack. Doncic averaged 32.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks during the five-game series, but he shot just 41.5 percent from the field. At just 23-years-old, the Slovenian superstar's run to the Western Conference Finals is certainly special, but his struggles against Golden State proved that Doncic and the Mavericks still have a lot of work to do before reaching their championship aspirations.