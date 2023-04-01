Finney-Smith supplied 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 124-107 victory over the Hawks.

This performance looks like an outlier compared to his recent production. Over the past 10 games, Finney-Smith has averages of 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks. He'll need to pick it up in the defensive categories if this low usage sticks.