Irving said Oct. 1 in an interview with teammate Kevin Durant on "The ETCs with Kevin Durant" podcast that he's fully healthy after undergoing right shoulder surgery March 3.

Irving's first season in Brooklyn was an injury-plagued mess, as the star point guard was limited to just 20 appearances while missing time due to knee and hamstring injuries in addition to multiple aggravations of the shoulder issue that eventually required surgery. Even before the past season, Irving has hardly a paragon of health, having surpassed the 70-game mark only once the 2014-15 campaign. As such, fantasy managers planning on investing in Irving in drafts need to take his durability concerns into consideration, though he should continue to produce at an elite level when he's healthy enough to play. Having a healthy Durant (Achilles) in the fold in 2020-21 may result in Irving sacrificing some usage, but he'll likely remain one of the NBA's most efficient scorers out of the backcourt. Irving has converted on at least 47 percent of his attempts from the field in each of the last four seasons.