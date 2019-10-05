Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Will play in China

Irving is expected to play in the Nets' next preseason game against the Lakers on Thursday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving was held out of Friday's preseason clash as a precaution after he took an elbow to the face in a workout, but he should be on the court for his team's next two exhibitions, both against Los Angeles.

