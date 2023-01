Turner finished with 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 141-131 loss to the Bucks.

Turner knocked home 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and led the Pacers with 24 points in the loss. He also served as an effective rim protector, as he often does, by swatting away four shots. He's averaging an impressive 3.1 blocks over his last seven appearances.