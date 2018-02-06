Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles through knee injury
Turner (knee) scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Wizards.
Turner struggled through a knee issue that's bothered him over the last few days and was passive at both ends of the floor. He also got on foul trouble, which could partially explain his reduced workload, but he's averaged a paltry three points, four rebounds and 19 minutes played over the last two games. Turner could be reassessed by the training staff in the coming days, but his fantasy value will seemingly suffer as long as he's limited by the ailment.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...