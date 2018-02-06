Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles through knee injury

Turner (knee) scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Wizards.

Turner struggled through a knee issue that's bothered him over the last few days and was passive at both ends of the floor. He also got on foul trouble, which could partially explain his reduced workload, but he's averaged a paltry three points, four rebounds and 19 minutes played over the last two games. Turner could be reassessed by the training staff in the coming days, but his fantasy value will seemingly suffer as long as he's limited by the ailment.