Hart contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Kings.

Hart's best play of the night was a thunderous putback dunk in the second half, but he also chipped in with a season-high 13 rebounds. Despite being a guard, Hart has grabbed 10 or more boards in five games already and offers decent all-around production off the bench for the Pelicans, but his numbers aren't consistent enough to make him a viable fantasy asset on most nights -- especially since he has scored in double digits in just two of his last 10 appearances.