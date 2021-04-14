VanVleet (hip) is healthy but is serving his suspension, preventing him from playing Wednesday against the Spurs, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet has missed the past six games due to a strained left hip. Coach Nick Nurse suggested Tuesday than VanVleet was not overly close to returning, but the fact that he'll serve the suspension Wednesday would indicate that he's nearing full health. With a number of regulars still out for Toronto, Rodney Hood and Malachi Flynn should pick up increased minutes in the backcourt Wednesday.