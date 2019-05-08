Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another double-double in Game 5 win
Leonard produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 win over the 76ers.
Leonard has logged three double-double across the first five games of the second round, and this is his fourth double-double through 10 tilts this postseason. This was Leonard's lowest minutes total of the series, and it was the first time since round one that he scored less than 33 points. He'll look to help his team reach the Eastern Conference Finals during Thursday's Game 6.
