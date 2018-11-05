Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable Monday

Leonard (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Leonard is still nursing an ankle injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Lakers. The 27-year-old noted that he felt "fine" over the weekend, though the Raptors may understandably want to exercise caution with the star. More should be known closer to tipoff. If Leonard is ultimately unable to play, look for OG Anunoby to once again start in his place.