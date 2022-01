Siakam produced 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 103-96 victory over Milwaukee.

The triple-double was a rare feat for Siakam, whose assist numbers are shaky at best, but he managed to drop 10 dimes in the narrow win. He's already put up four double-doubles this month. and as long as he keeps logging 40-minute games, Siakam will continue to be a top producer for Toronto,