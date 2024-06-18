Siakam and the Pacers are nearing an agreement on a long-term contract extension, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Both sides are motivated to get a deal done after Siakam had a successful half-season in Indiana after coming over in a Jan. 17 trade with the Raptors. The terms of the proposed deal aren't known yet, but Siakam is likely getting a maximum deal or close to it. In 41 regular-season appearances for the Pacers, Siakam posted averages of 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.