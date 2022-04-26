Siakam put up 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in the 103-88 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Siakam was Toronto's leading scorer for the third time this series. The sixth-year forward has put up 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 blocks on 53.7 percent shooting from the field in those contests.