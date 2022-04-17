Siakam totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 40 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 loss to the 76ers.

The Raptors were running a very short rotation by the end of the game with Scottie Barnes (foot). Thaddeus Young (thumb) and Khem Birch (face) all picking up injuries, but Siakam remained a steady presence in the lineup. He's scored at least 24 points in five straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 9.2 boards, 7.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and Toronto will continue leaning heavily on the 28-year-old as they try to come back from the early series deficit.