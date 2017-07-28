Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Signs two-way deal with Rockets
Jackson has agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Jackson, a rookie last season who appeared in just five games with the Celtics, has been picked up by the Rockets on a two-way deal. He was waived by the Celtics on July 15 after posting 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in summer league. Due to the nature of the contract, Jackson will spend the majority of next season in the G-League, but can spend up to 45 days in the NBA with the Rockets.
