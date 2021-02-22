DeRozan has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The Spurs have had four games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team, and DeRozan will remain sidelined when the team returns to play Wednesday for personal reasons. The 31-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Saturday against the Pelicans. San Antonio will be significantly short-handed with Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell and Quinndary Weatherspoon all out due to the COVID-19 protocols.