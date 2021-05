DeRozan posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Knicks.

DeRozan continues to deliver value as a scoring threat for the Spurs and has recorded at least 20 points in five games in a row. The veteran forward is shooting an impressive 52.6 percent from the field in that stretch.