Vassell (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Vassell has missed the last four games due to a sore knee but has been cleared to return to the court for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. He averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game over his first four appearances of the year, but it's possible that his workload is monitored Friday after missing just over a week.