Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Well-rounded line in Game 5 loss
Poeltl compiled 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.
Poeltl once again drew the unenviable task of defending Nikola Jokic. While Poeltl struggled to contain Jokic once again, San Antonio's 23-year-old center produced playoff career highs in scoring and assists and continues to receive ample minutes.
