Suns' Devin Booker: Not practicing Tuesday

Booker (hand) did not practice Tuesday, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker was sidelined for Monday's game against the Celtics after being considered a game-time decision, as he still is nursing a sprained right hand. The fact that he's unable to practice Tuesday suggests that the shooting guard likely won't be ready for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, and there really isn't any reason to force Booker back into action if he's not 100 percent healthy. Expect another update following the Suns' shootaround in the morning.