Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through morning shootaround

Westbrook (ankle) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook had previously been ruled out of Wednesday's contest against the Knicks. But in addition to Westbrook going through shootaround, Paul George referenced Westbrook being "back", implying Westbrook could see the floor. The point guard is set to be evaluated at some point Wednesday, at which time we could learn more about his immediate status.