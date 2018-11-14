Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through morning shootaround
Westbrook (ankle) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook had previously been ruled out of Wednesday's contest against the Knicks. But in addition to Westbrook going through shootaround, Paul George referenced Westbrook being "back", implying Westbrook could see the floor. The point guard is set to be evaluated at some point Wednesday, at which time we could learn more about his immediate status.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out vs. Knicks•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Confirmed out Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out Saturday vs. Mavericks•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...