Edwards contributed 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 loss to the Warriors.

After struggling in the first half and scoring only four points, Edwards dropped 15 points in the third quarter and went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. His 10 made free throws were his most of the season. The 21-year-old is averaging 4.5 free-throw attempts per game this year, the most in any of his three seasons.