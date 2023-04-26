Edwards logged 29 points (13-27 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Edwards' final shot hit the rim and missed, which would have sent Game 5 into overtime. Although the dynamo helped the team to an early lead, the Timberwolves were ultimately unable to replicate their inspired performance in Game 4 that resulted in an unlikely win. Edwards became the offensive engine of a team that took risks at the deadline by dealing D'Angelo Russell and acquiring Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, but the new core had troubles gelling as a cohesive whole, and injuries to Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns did not help matters.