Edwards (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Raptors. Coach Chris Finch noted the guard is still in a boot, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

A sprained right ankle suffered during Friday's loss to the Bulls will force Edwards to miss his first game of the season Saturday, and he may miss time beyond the weekend, given he's still in a boot. For the duration of the guard's absence, Austin Rivers (back), Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are candidates to see expanded roles. Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson should take on extra playmaking responsibilities as well.