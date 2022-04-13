Beverley amassed seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.

When the Clippers didn't give Beverley the contract he wanted in the offseason, the veteran jumped ship and joined the Timberwolves. He made his former team painfully aware of what they gave up in the dramatic come-from-behind win. His role as defensive stalwart and agitator was crucial for the victory, although his intangibles weren't fully reflected in his stat line.