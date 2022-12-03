Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Iguodala (hip) is going through every practice but has yet to participate in full-contact scrimmages and isn't close to making his season debut, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "We're more interested in him being healthy in the second half of the season," Kerr said. "So we're not going to throw him out there yet."

After weighing retirement or a return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season over the offseason, Iguodala finally put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Golden State on Sept. 26. Due to his late signing, Iguodala was ruled out for the start of the season, and he's continued to be listed as out for "left hip injury management" while he continues to ramp up. The hip injury likely isn't a concern for Iguodala at this juncture, but the Warriors are mindful of preserving the 38-year-old for the first half of the season so that he's in optimal shape for more important games in the back half of the schedule and the playoffs. Even when he's finally cleared to debut, Iguodala projects to hold only a small role in the Golden State rotation, and he won't necessarily get off the bench for every game.